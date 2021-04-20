Hotel Bahía Zapatera Duplicate & Replaced Segment

Hotel Bahía Zapatera is a Tranquilo Island Escape in Lake Nicaragua Location, location, location: Hotel Bahía Zapatera is one of the most uniquely sited hotels in Nicaragua. Yes, that is the hotel dock at the very bottom center of the photo above. It is on the northwest shore of Isla Zapatera, a jungle-carpted, extinct volcano in Lake Nicaragua, about a one-hour boat ride from Puerto Asese in Granada. Stay here and you'll fall asleep to the lake waves lapping at the black-sand beach outside your bungalow and wake to the throaty roars of howler monkeys in the surrounding forest.



Hotel Bahía Zapatera offers an all-inclusive package price of $116 per night, which includes roundtrip boat transfer, all meals and drinks (inlcuding national beer and liquor while wading out into the bay at sunset), one of four rooms in two concrete and thatch beach huts, and two days worth of tours of the surrounding area (including pre-Columbian petroglyphs on Isla del Muerto, the Island of Death!). They offer a day rate of $59 as well, if you're just looking for a change of pace from Granada but don't want to spend the night on a mostly deserted volcanic island.

