Hotel B
Saenz Peña
| +51 1 2060800
Photo courtesy of Hotel B
Hotel B: A Hub for Modern Peruvian ArtIn recent years, Lima’s dynamic restaurants have drawn visitors from around the globe. But the opening of Hotel B in July 2013 put a stake in the ground for the city’s art scene. The Belle Époque mansion in the bohemian Barranco neighborhood is close to fashion photographer Mario Testino’s Mate gallery and Dédalo, a must-visit shop dedicated to Peruvian art and fashion. Both contemporary and traditional artworks grace Hotel B’s 17 suites and public spaces. The vintage couch on the second-floor lounge offers a comfortable spot for enjoying a display of moche-style pottery and photos of the mansion taken prior to its restoration. From $400.
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.