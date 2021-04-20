Where are you going?
Hotel B

Saenz Peña
| +51 1 2060800
Hotel B: A Hub for Modern Peruvian Art Barranco Peru
Hotel B: A Hub for Modern Peruvian Art

In recent years, Lima’s dynamic restaurants have drawn visitors from around the globe. But the opening of Hotel B in July 2013 put a stake in the ground for the city’s art scene. The Belle Époque mansion in the bohemian Barranco neighborhood is close to fashion photographer Mario Testino’s Mate gallery and Dédalo, a must-visit shop dedicated to Peruvian art and fashion. Both contemporary and traditional artworks grace Hotel B’s 17 suites and public spaces. The vintage couch on the second-floor lounge offers a comfortable spot for enjoying a display of moche-style pottery and photos of the mansion taken prior to its restoration. From $400.

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

