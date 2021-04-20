Hotel B Saenz Peña 129, Barranco Lima, Peru

Hotel B Despite its distinction as Lima's most atmospheric neighborhood, the seaside district of Barranco lacked a luxury hotel—that is, until Hotel B came along in 2013. Boho-chic Barranco is home to top art galleries and grand, century-old mansions once used as an escape from downtown for the wealthy. In a 1914 Belle Époque mansion originally designed for the Garcia Bedoya family by French architect Claude Sahut (who also designed the Presidential Palace), the renovated property preserves many of the original features like the open balconies and teatinas, or raised skylights. A team of sculptors from the Fine Arts Academy helped preserve the Italian marble. It doesn’t feel like a museum by any means though, with new additions like a vertical garden in an interior courtyard and a roof deck. The hotel is involved with Barranco’s art community and is neighbor to the city’s premier contemporary gallery, Lucia del Puente. Hotel B’s own collection dabbles in everything from Peruvian pop art to sculptures. Art is displayed in the guest rooms, hallways, and restaurant.