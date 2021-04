Homey Hotel with Rooftop Views

The rooftop terrace of the Hotel Azucenas is the perfect place to begin or end a day in Oaxaca city. This homey 10-room hotel with cheerful decor is housed in a restored colonial home a few blocks from the main square. Breakfast is served on the rooftop terrace every morning, and there's an honor bar with excellent mezcal, as well as beer and soft drinks. Choose your spot in the sun or shade and enjoy the view over the rooftops to the mountains beyond.