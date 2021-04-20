Hotel Atlas
Mirleft, Morocco
| +212 643-221470
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
The hippies are gone, but the laid back vibe remainsRumor has it that Jimi Hendrix loved Mirleft, way back before there was even one hotel in this dusty seaside village. Maybe the laid back vibe that still resonates in Mirleft was passed down from the hippies who camped here in the Sixties, or it may be an all-new vibe generated by the growing modern day surf scene on Morocco's Atlantic coast. Either way, there is an arty and relaxed feel to this quiet town, which now boasts about 15 hotels/guest houses and a few charming shops, including a cooperative selling skin care products made with local argan oil.
For a budget stay, Hotel Atlas is comfortable and convenient, and the food in the restaurant is outstanding. While they do keep some bottles of wine in the restaurant, thirsty tourists who haven't tasted alcohol in a while may clean out their supply. This photo was taken in the upstairs lounge, which overlooks the main street. I was thrilled to have captured the color of the early night sky as true "Berber blue," echoing the hue of the deep blue textiles and head scarves I'd seen so frequently around Morocco.