Hotel Anno 1216
One of Lübeck’s most notable accommodations, Hotel Anno 1216 occupies a carefully restored town house on the banks of the Untertrave River. The building dates back to the early 13th century (hence the “1216”), but it’s completely up-to-date after a 2011 renovation, which matched original details like Renaissance brickwork, Baroque moldings, frescoes, and antiques with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs in the 11 rooms. Also available to guests is free Wi-Fi, an organic breakfast spread each morning, and a prime location, with the Marienkirche, the Holstentor, and Thomas Mann’s former house (now a museum) all within easy walking distance.