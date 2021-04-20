A Luxury Sleep, Steps from Brussels Grand Place
If you want the ultimate in 5-star luxury for your stay in Brussels
, look no further than the Hotel Amigo. This Brussels institution is just steps from the UNESCO designated Grand Place and is one of Belgium’s most exclusive hotels. Enjoy views of the Gothic Town Hall or the many church spires of central Brussels, from your individually styled room. Add a bit of Belgian whimsy to your stay by requesting one of the 3 Tintin themed rooms. The Hotel Amigo is also home to the fine dining Italian restaurant, Ristorante Bocconi, one of Brussels top addresses.