Hotel Adriatic
Art is the focus of this quirky hotel, located right on the seafront in Rovinj’s main square. In fact, artwork adorns almost every corner of the historic building—both the rooms and public spaces feature breathtaking works commissioned by a curator and created exclusively for the hotel. In the 14 rooms and four suites, you’ll find everything from a stunning oil painting by Croatian painter Zlatan Vehabović to wall drawings by French artist Abdelkader Benchamma (many also boast spectacular views of the island of St. Katarina across the way). The original staircase features an installation by Austrian artist Valentin Ruhry, while the French-inspired brasserie and café on the ground floor showcases works by Sofija Silvia and Jasmina Cibic.