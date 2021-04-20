Hotel Aarnhoog
This lovely boutique hotel, located in the charming village of Keitum on Sylt, is set inside a handsome mansion that’s been thoroughly renovated but maintains its traditional details like a redbrick exterior and thatched roof. The interior design feels contemporary, however, with a blend of antique and designer furnishings that range from timber flooring to high-quality fabrics. The 12 suites and one double room are plush and comfortable, and the cozy lounge features an open fireplace, in front of which breakfast is served until noon and homemade cakes and teas are on offer throughout the day. The hotel’s small but elegant spa has an indoor pool, Finnish sauna, and steam room, plus a range of massages and beauty treatments available on request. When you’re ready to explore, you’ll be close to some great beaches and local sights, like the picturesque St. Severin church.