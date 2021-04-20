Where are you going?
Hôtel 96

96 Avenue de la Soude
Website
| +33 4 91 71 90 22
Hôtel 96 Marseille France
Hôtel 96

Hôtel 96 is a charming boutique property run by a brother-and-sister team in Les Baumettes, a quiet area about a 15-minute drive from the center of Marseille. The grounds are covered with grassy gardens full of shrubs and flowering plants; there’s also a fabulous little pool surrounded by lounge chairs for those who want to perfect their Riviera tans without making the short trip to one of the area’s numerous beaches, as well as a sauna and massage room. When you’re ready to retire, 13 simple yet tastefully furnished (and air-conditioned) rooms are spread across two buildings overlooking the gardens.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

