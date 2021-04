Perfect Stay in Seattle

The Hotel 1000 is a comfortably modern hotel in downtown Seattle within easy walking distance to the Seattle Museum of Art and Pike Place Market. I'm a sucker for a great bathroom and this is among my favorites. First, there is the great view of 1st Street while you're soaking your tired tootsies from walking all day; but my favorite part may be a bit harder to spot. You may have noticed the handle in the middle of the wall but no faucet to be found...the tub is filled from the ceiling! Very cool.You've also got to love a place that has a rubber ducky as part of its bathroom amenities.http://www.hotel1000seattle.com/