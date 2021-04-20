Luxurious Comfort in the Heart of Downtown

Designed with a chic modern feel, the Hotel 1000’s rooms combine clever features and luxurious comfort for an unforgettable experience. A glass wall (with electronic shade) separates the bedroom and bathroom, letting in natural light and creating an open, spacious feel. The oversized bathtub is big enough for two people, and its “fill from the ceiling” faucet is mesmerizing. Bathrooms are stocked with Davines and Comfort Zone bath amenities and Julien Farel hair dryers. Complimentary high-speed Internet keeps you connected at all times, while the luxury linens and piles of pillows ensure a good night’s sleep. Not a morning person? Order breakfast delivery the night before and enjoy brunch in bed.