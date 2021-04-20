Hotel 1000
1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
| +1 206-957-1000
Perfect Stay in SeattleThe Hotel 1000 is a comfortably modern hotel in downtown Seattle within easy walking distance to the Seattle Museum of Art and Pike Place Market. I'm a sucker for a great bathroom and this is among my favorites. First, there is the great view of 1st Street while you're soaking your tired tootsies from walking all day; but my favorite part may be a bit harder to spot. You may have noticed the handle in the middle of the wall but no faucet to be found...the tub is filled from the ceiling! Very cool.You've also got to love a place that has a rubber ducky as part of its bathroom amenities.
http://www.hotel1000seattle.com/
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Enjoy a Spa Getaway for the Day
In need of relaxation? Treat yourself to a rejuvenating pampering session at The Spaahh, inside the Hotel 1000. Settle in for a hot stone massage, a soothing body wrap, or their signature Fire & Ice Facial. Gather your girlfriends for a mani-pedi session complete with catered champagne and snacks, or enjoy a romantic couples’ massage.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Relax With a Good Book (or Your Phone)
If your idea of a relaxing vacation involves a tasty beverage, a crackling fire, and an enthralling book, you’ve come to the right place. Seattle loves to get cozy indoors on a grey day. At the Hotel 1000, you can order a craft cocktail at the bar and enjoy it in this quiet, modern lounge around a striking fireplace centerpiece. Upstairs, the Library is a comfortably appointed reading room with a downtown view where bookworms can settle in for some serious relaxation.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Luxurious Comfort in the Heart of Downtown
Designed with a chic modern feel, the Hotel 1000’s rooms combine clever features and luxurious comfort for an unforgettable experience. A glass wall (with electronic shade) separates the bedroom and bathroom, letting in natural light and creating an open, spacious feel. The oversized bathtub is big enough for two people, and its “fill from the ceiling” faucet is mesmerizing. Bathrooms are stocked with Davines and Comfort Zone bath amenities and Julien Farel hair dryers. Complimentary high-speed Internet keeps you connected at all times, while the luxury linens and piles of pillows ensure a good night’s sleep. Not a morning person? Order breakfast delivery the night before and enjoy brunch in bed.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Get Fit, Rain or Shine
Even if Seattle’s rainy weather is determined to keep you indoors, you can get your workout in at the Hotel 1000’s on-site fitness center. Hit the treadmills, stretch out on the balance balls, and build strength with free weights. The virtual golf simulator allows you to practice your swing. After exercising, relax in the soothing saunas, then order up some room service — you earned it.