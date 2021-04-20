Hotel 10
10 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H2X 4C9, Canada
| +1 855-390-6787
Sleep Tight at Hotel 10Hotel 10 is a place where the lobby says it all—sophistication, class, luxury. What a true boutique hotel should be.
With 136 guestrooms, Hotel 10 is intimate yet big enough to feel anonymous. Renovated just a few years ago, the new decor combines sleek minimalism and bright colors, technology, and relaxation. In terms of accommodation, it really doesn't get better than this.
A big bonus for this hotel is the unbeatable location—a stone's throw from the offices of downtown, but also the restaurants, bars, and cafés of the endless boulevard Saint-Laurent. Really, the best of both worlds.
With a dedicated customer service and such luxurious premises, Hotel 10 is definitely one of the best hotels in Montreal, and one I consistently recommend to people visiting from overseas.