Sleep Tight at Hotel 10

Hotel 10 is a place where the lobby says it all—sophistication, class, luxury. What a true boutique hotel should be.With 136 guestrooms, Hotel 10 is intimate yet big enough to feel anonymous. Renovated just a few years ago, the new decor combines sleek minimalism and bright colors, technology, and relaxation. In terms of accommodation, it really doesn't get better than this.A big bonus for this hotel is the unbeatable location—a stone's throw from the offices of downtown, but also the restaurants, bars, and cafés of the endless boulevard Saint-Laurent. Really, the best of both worlds.With a dedicated customer service and such luxurious premises, Hotel 10 is definitely one of the best hotels in Montreal , and one I consistently recommend to people visiting from overseas.