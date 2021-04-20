Hot Taco Detroit
2233 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
| +1 313-963-4545
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
Hot Taco DetroitConveniently close to Tiger Stadium, Fox Theatre, and many of the best nightlife spots Detroit can offer, Hot Taco is a great choice for post-event satisfaction. It's also excellent for lunch, a snack, dinner, or really any time of day you might be craving a taco.
Chorizo is my favorite meat, the flour tortilla is best, and a lime-flavored Jarritos soda is the perfect way to finish it all off.