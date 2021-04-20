Hot Italian Pizza & Panini Bar

Great Pizza in a "Hot" Atmosphere
Hot Italian has been one of my favorite places to eat in Sacramento for a while. The place reflects the owner's love (obsession?) with all things Italian (and that's OK because I can relate). The space is decorated with Vespas and Italian bicycles. There is an espresso bar and gelato flavors on display. The kitchen is open, allowing diners to sit at the bar or tables and watch the staff pull pizza dough and work with the huge wood-burning oven. There's a comfy outdoor patio. All of the restaurant has a contemporary black-and-white look. However, it's the huge array of pizzas, tasty salads, and delicious coffee that keep me coming back. The salads are made with lettuces from nearby Del Rio Farms and change with the seasons. Try the pizza with pear, gorgonzola, and honey with a glass of barbera.