Hot Cakes - Molten Chocolate Cakery 5427 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA

More info Sun 10am - 11pm Mon - Thur 12pm - 11pm Fri 12pm - 12am Sat 10am - 12am

Molten Cakes & Boozy Milkshakes Let's be honest, while local chocolatier Autumn Martin serves up cookies and seasonal savory treats like grilled cheese and salads, the real treats at Hot Cakes are the melty centered chocolate cakes and the inventive boozy milkshakes. The Hot Cakes (including a vegan and gluten free one) are served up freshly baked in small jelly jars with a side of whipped cream (or coconut whipped cream). On weekend evenings, the line can get long so prepare for a bit of a wait to get a seat inside the small place.