Hot Cakes - Molten Chocolate Cakery
5427 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
| +1 206-453-3792
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Fri 12pm - 12am
Sat 10am - 12am
Molten Cakes & Boozy MilkshakesLet's be honest, while local chocolatier Autumn Martin serves up cookies and seasonal savory treats like grilled cheese and salads, the real treats at Hot Cakes are the melty centered chocolate cakes and the inventive boozy milkshakes. The Hot Cakes (including a vegan and gluten free one) are served up freshly baked in small jelly jars with a side of whipped cream (or coconut whipped cream). On weekend evenings, the line can get long so prepare for a bit of a wait to get a seat inside the small place.
almost 7 years ago
Get Your Hot Cakes
A trip to Seattle's hip Ballard neighbourhood will give you a glimpse at some of the regions best up and coming restaurants, bars and our favourite stop for a sweet after dinner treat, "Hot Cakes".
They are most well known for their ozzing hot lava cakes with a delicious chocolate centre, and when a place is called "Hot Cakes" you don't pass by on their speciality. The original dark chocolate version was a favourite on our stop.
They also have a good selection of artisanal milk shakes, both standard and boozy. The lines are long, but the wait is well worth it.
© David Brodie - travelin10.com
© David Brodie - travelin10.com