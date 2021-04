Hot Cakes - Molten Chocolate Cakery

A trip to Seattle 's hip Ballard neighbourhood will give you a glimpse at some of the regions best up and coming restaurants, bars and our favourite stop for a sweet after dinner treat, "Hot Cakes".They are most well known for their ozzing hot lava cakes with a delicious chocolate centre, and when a place is called "Hot Cakes" you don't pass by on their speciality. The original dark chocolate version was a favourite on our stop.They also have a good selection of artisanal milk shakes, both standard and boozy. The lines are long, but the wait is well worth it.© David Brodie - travelin10.com