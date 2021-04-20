Hosteria Faro San Isidro Croacia 961, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile

Stay At the End of the World at Hosteria Faro San Isidro Only accessible by boat or kayak, this remote and beautiful lodge can be a stopover for a hot, delicious meal and a warm fire with a day-long kayaking adventure on the Strait of Magellan with Kayak Agua Fresca, or you can pack your bags and stay a bit longer to enjoy the stunning views and the silence.



Hosteria Faro San Isidro is located 75 km south of Punta Arenas, the southernmost Continental city of the Americas and only 1,000 km from the start of the Antarctic. On the southeast coast of the Brunswick Peninsula, next to an old lighthouse, it sits at the base of the Andes, with marine life such as dolphins and the Magellanic penguin in view.



If you're wanting to get away from it all and find nothing but peace, quiet and beauty, the end of the world is the place for you.