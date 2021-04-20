Hosteria Del Mar Hotel (when gates closed, entrance at corner of Calle McLeary and Calle Santa Ana), 1 Calle Tapia, San Juan, 00911, Puerto Rico

Quiet Inn on the Ocean Near San Juan I decided I wanted to turn 30 on a stretch of beach, alone with nothing but the wind and the waves to comfort me during what was a very confusing time. A dear friend had just died, and I really didn't know how I felt about THIRTY. I'd heard it would be the new 20, but I remained unconvinced preceding the actual fateful birthday.



February being an unpredictable month, I wasn't sure what to expect when I picked an out-of-the-way slice of ocean away from downtown San Juan yet technically still within the city limits.



I couldn't have more completely gotten everything I wanted if I'd invented the place in my head and physically willed it into being. Hosteria del Mar was not empty but yet was quiet enough to feel as if it were my own. My beautiful turquoise and white room was comfortable without being cloying, and the staff, similarly, was there when I needed them, not around when I didn't. Every meal I ate alone, with the sound of the waves, comforted me. In the afternoon, there were kite-surfing instructors to tempt me with lessons but not in an aggressive way. The sun never left me, whether bright overhead or drifting through the sheer curtains which gently moved in and out of my window along with the breeze.



It's not a luxurious place—it's simple and peaceful with the bare necessities. It's a perfect getaway for a person alone and in need of real rest. It is not near enough to anything of consequence without a long walk, so prepare to rent a car or bicycle.