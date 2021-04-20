Hostellerie de Levernois
While it’s an easy drive from Beaune and just minutes from some of Burgundy’s greatest wine appellations, Hostellerie de Levernois—set in an elegant 12-acre park—feels world’s away from reality. The hotel’s storybook charm is only enhanced by its bucolic surroundings, which encourage relaxation, long walks, and games of tennis on the private courts. Each of the 20 rooms and suites—located in either the 18th-century main building or the more contemporary Meix des Glycines—features a mix of classic and modern decor, with large marble bathrooms for pampering. Some also include private patios or balconies. Since there’s a bistro and gourmet restaurant on the premises, there’s no need to leave the property for fine dining. Should you want to get out and explore, however, the prestigious vineyards of Pommard, Meursault, and Puligny-Montrachet are just a few miles away.