Hostal Quartier Gothic

One of the best places to wander with your camera in Barcelona is the magnificent Gothic Quarter. History and culture practically ooze from every corner. I really enjoy the things that reveal themselves to you if you go slowly and look carefully, like this ornate window. At first I thought it was just a pretty window, but when I looked a bit closer I noticed that it also was a mirror, perfectly reflecting the balcony and window across the street. I've visited beautiful Barcelona several times and every time I stroll through the city's Gothic Quarter I see fun new things I've never noticed before.