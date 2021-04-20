Hostal Quartier Gothic
Carrer d'Avinyó, 42, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
+34 933 18 79 45
Sun - Sat 12am - 11:30pm
Which Way To Go?One of the most fun things to do in Barcelona is to wander through the city's Gothic Quarter. You'll see everything from street performers to beautiful churches, and the food and wine are delicious. I loved the unexpected pops of color I found throughout the otherwise monotone Gothic Quarter, like these cheerful orange walls and green tiles. On any trip to Barcelona, taking a stroll through the Gothic Quarter is a great way to spend a few hours.
almost 7 years ago
The Window In the Window
One of the best places to wander with your camera in Barcelona is the magnificent Gothic Quarter. History and culture practically ooze from every corner. I really enjoy the things that reveal themselves to you if you go slowly and look carefully, like this ornate window. At first I thought it was just a pretty window, but when I looked a bit closer I noticed that it also was a mirror, perfectly reflecting the balcony and window across the street. I've visited beautiful Barcelona several times and every time I stroll through the city's Gothic Quarter I see fun new things I've never noticed before.
almost 7 years ago
Gothic Quarter Dancing Lady
No trip to Barcelona is complete without a visit to the city's charming Gothic Quarter. Aside from the rustic buildings that ooze history, delicious food and wine, and entertaining street performers, one of the best parts of the Gothic Quarter is its fun shops, where you can find everything from Spanish serrano ham to hand-carved wooden puppets to whimsical postcards like these. I thought they would be great framed and hung on a wall. On any trip to Barcelona, make sure to carve out some time for a stroll through the delightful Gothic Quarter.
almost 7 years ago
Bubble Man in Barcelona
In the Gothic Quarter, a man dips his giant bubble sling into a bucket of soap and tosses out behemoth bubbles for children to run after, to be chased by, to pop or try to hold in their hands. It's really a bit magical.