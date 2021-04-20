Where are you going?
Hostal Begoña

Adiskidetasun Kalea, 2, 48001 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Website
| +34 944 23 01 34
The Flower of Bilbao Bilbo Spain
The Flower of Bilbao

The Begona is a traveler's delight. Centrally located close to mass transit, restaurants, bars, culture and the sheer beauty of Bilbao. We spent three nights in this clean, cozy pension where the staff were spot on with recommendations and service. The other guests all had a friendly vibe and it felt more like hanging out with friends than staying in a hotel. The internet access is fast and free; the place is safe and secure. I love going downstairs in the morning to start my five mile run along the river, no cars and lots of art. Old town is also just out the door and over the bridge. You can walk everywhere from the Begona, including the Guggenheim and the Metro which can take you out to the beach. Great hotel in a great city.
By Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert

