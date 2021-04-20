Where are you going?
Hostal Antigua

5 Avenida Sur #22, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Website
| +502 7832 8090
Filling the censer Antigua Guatemala Guatemala
Scenic stews Antigua Guatemala Guatemala
Filling the censer Antigua Guatemala Guatemala
Scenic stews Antigua Guatemala Guatemala

Filling the censer

During a religious parade through the streets of Antigua, two young men pause to keep the incense supply going strong.
By Gina Czupka , AFAR Local Expert

Gina Czupka
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Scenic stews

La Cuevita de lo Urquizu was far and away the best restaurant we visited in Antigua. The set up: Choose one from among the gorgeous meat stews that are displayed streetside, and then select two sides from an array of options arranged on a long table that stretches back into the heart of restaurant. Even if you don't know what's in the stew, just choose the one that looks best - they're all delicious. Find it at 2 Calle Oriente 9.

