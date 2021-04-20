Hostal Antigua

Scenic stews

La Cuevita de lo Urquizu was far and away the best restaurant we visited in Antigua. The set up: Choose one from among the gorgeous meat stews that are displayed streetside, and then select two sides from an array of options arranged on a long table that stretches back into the heart of restaurant. Even if you don't know what's in the stew, just choose the one that looks best - they're all delicious. Find it at 2 Calle Oriente 9.