Hostal Antigua

Filling the censerDuring a religious parade through the streets of Antigua, two young men pause to keep the incense supply going strong.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Scenic stews
La Cuevita de lo Urquizu was far and away the best restaurant we visited in Antigua. The set up: Choose one from among the gorgeous meat stews that are displayed streetside, and then select two sides from an array of options arranged on a long table that stretches back into the heart of restaurant. Even if you don't know what's in the stew, just choose the one that looks best - they're all delicious. Find it at 2 Calle Oriente 9.