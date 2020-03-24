Where are you going?
Hospicio Cabañas

Calle Cabañas 8, Las Fresas, San Juan de Dios, 44360 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Website
Hospicio Cabañas

The Hospicio Cabañas was built early in the 19th century to cater to orphans, handicapped and old people. The buildings mostly form a low complex, with many connected inside and outside spaces. The only tall structure, the chapel with its vaulted ceilings, houses the incredible murals of José Clemente Orozco. Not surprisingly, the Hospicio Cabaña has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1997. It's a place to marvel at architecture, and use of space. The ground level structures combine courtyards and interior spaces seamlessly. I loved just walking around and discovering all of it. The Hospicio is reflective of its own history, but also makes ample room for cutting edge contemporary art. It would definitely be one of the first places I'd return to, on a future visit to Guadalajara. $ 70 General admission $ 20 Students and teachers with current credential Tuesday free admission >>>Muchas gracias to the hardworking teams at Guadalajara Tourism and PHG Consulting for a fun filled 4 days in Guadalajara, Mexico. @gotoguadalajara #visitguadalajara
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
