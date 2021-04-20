Where are you going?
Hospices de Beaune

Rue de l'Hôtel Dieu, 21200 Beaune, France
Website
| +33 3 80 24 45 00
Sun - Sat 9am - 6:30pm

Built in 1443, this iconic Gothic building is immediately recognizable from its stately turrets and steep, colorfully tiled roof. A working hospital until the 1970s, it now functions as a medical museum and renowned wine estate, with 148 acres of vineyards that produce prestigious wines sold at auction every November. A walk through its beautifully preserved interiors will transport you to medieval times, when the poor relied on the charity of wealthy supporters who funded the hospital. Don’t miss the 18th-century pharmacy, complete with medieval surgical instruments, and the soaring Grand Salle.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

