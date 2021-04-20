Where are you going?
Hoshino Resort Nirakanai Iriomotejima (Formerly Iriomote Sanctuary Resort Nirakanai)

2-2 Uehara, 竹富町 Taketomi, Yaeyama-gun, Okinawa 907-1541, Japan
Website
| +81 570-098-002
Nirakanai Iriomote, Okinawa Taketomi Japan
Check Availability >

Nirakanai Iriomote, Okinawa

Unlike Okinawa’s eponymous main island, Iriomote island is almost completely blanketed by jungle, rivers, and mountains. The balconies of the Nirakanai Iriomote hotel afford views of the rocky outcrops of Tsukigahama beach. From April through October, guests can take a boat up the nearby Urauchi River, then hike to two waterfalls.

From $71, 81/(0) 98-085-7111. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Tom Downey , AFAR Contributor

