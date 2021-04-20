Hoshino Resort Nirakanai Iriomotejima (Formerly Iriomote Sanctuary Resort Nirakanai)
2-2 Uehara, 竹富町 Taketomi, Yaeyama-gun, Okinawa 907-1541, Japan
| +81 570-098-002
Photo courtesy of Nirakanai Iriomote
Nirakanai Iriomote, OkinawaUnlike Okinawa’s eponymous main island, Iriomote island is almost completely blanketed by jungle, rivers, and mountains. The balconies of the Nirakanai Iriomote hotel afford views of the rocky outcrops of Tsukigahama beach. From April through October, guests can take a boat up the nearby Urauchi River, then hike to two waterfalls.
From $71, 81/(0) 98-085-7111. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.