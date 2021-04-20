Horton Grand Hotel
311 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-544-1886
Historic hotel in the GaslampThe Horton Grand is a unique historic hotel in the Gaslamp District of San Diego. It's actually two different brothels, taken apart brick by brick and stored in a warehouse until the owner could afford to put them back together. Once a location was purchased, they were rebuilt and combined into one hotel. Near the bar is a photo of the madam who ran one of the brothels, and you can see she was a sassy woman from her pose!
The Horton Grand is a beautiful place and is sure to make any stay in San Diego a memorable one!