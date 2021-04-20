Horse-ing around in Den Bosch

Where are you going?
's Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
What I find amazing about Europe is the many different kinds of carousels that you're likely to come across. True, most are just of very sleek horses with bright saddles and sometimes, like this one, a bit of a head dress but others tend to be a bit wilder.

This was taken in the town of 's-Hertogenbosch, which is better known as Den Bosch because, hey, who wants to have to say that every time and besides, how do you pronounce 's?
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

