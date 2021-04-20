Horizon Hotel Jalan Pantai, Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu, 88999 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia

A luxury stay in Sabah's capital city The brand new Horizon Hotel in Kota Kinabalu makes a perfect base for exploring Malaysian Borneo's Sabah province.



The rooms are spacious and modern and are decorated in rich mahogany colours with bright white linens. The bathrooms boast rain-showers and wide vanities. There is an outdoor infinity pool on the 5th floor as well as a small gym. There is also a spa, restaurant, bar and cake shop (I can highly recommend the green-tea cheesecake or opt for the durian version if you're daring). The breakfast buffet is huge and boasts Asian and Western dishes (although get there early as it isn't replenished as often as it should be).



You would expect a luxury price-tag to accompany your stay at the Horizon, but with rooms starting at around 120 USD a night, you can stay and play in Sabah even longer.