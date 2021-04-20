Falling for French Onion Soup
What could be more autumnal than a big, steaming bowl of soup? Hopvine Pub cooks up giant batches of some of the most amazing soups you've ever had, including a fantastic French onion soup with a thick, perfectly toasted cheesy topping and hot, savory onion-filled broth beneath. The cheesy, creamy roasted garlic and white wine soup is another favorite. For the non-soup-inclined, the garlicky pizza knots make a tasty snack, too. Hopvine has a good selection of beers and cider, and a relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere that makes it a friendly place to stop in for a drink.