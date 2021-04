For Extreme Cowboy Specials

Hop's Downtown Grill does fine cowboy cuisine with a twist, spinning everything from wild boar, yak, and mountain buffalo burgers to crispy duck wings, and a black bean burger for those looking for something on the lighter side.Hop's craft draft list is one of the best in the city, while the service is friendly and the atmosphere casual. Another great Montana hidden gem, Hop's alone is worth the drive to scenic Kalispell.