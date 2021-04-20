Hop's Downtown Grill
121 S Main St, Kalispell, MT 59901, USA
| +1 406-755-7687
Photo courtesy of Hop's Downtown Grill/hopsmontana.com
Sun - Thur 4pm - 9pm
Tue 11am - 3pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 9:30pm
For Extreme Cowboy SpecialsHop's Downtown Grill does fine cowboy cuisine with a twist, spinning everything from wild boar, yak, and mountain buffalo burgers to crispy duck wings, and a black bean burger for those looking for something on the lighter side.
Hop's craft draft list is one of the best in the city, while the service is friendly and the atmosphere casual. Another great Montana hidden gem, Hop's alone is worth the drive to scenic Kalispell.