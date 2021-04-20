Where are you going?
HOPS Culture

414 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Website
| +1 970-925-4677
HOPS Culture - A craft-beer focused restaurant Aspen Colorado United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 11pm

HOPS Culture - A craft-beer focused restaurant

Hops Culture, opened in summer of 2014, as the newest restaurant on the Hyman Avenue walking mall. It is a craft-beer focused restaurant and bar that has 200 domestic and imported craft beer with 30 of them being on tap. The menu fares complimentary food of sandwiches, salads and a plethora of mac'n'cheese options. For the gluten free this is a great place to go with delicious mac'n'cheese options and numerous beers and ciders to choose from. Choose to sit outside on mall in long picnic bench style tables or go inside where there is bar and table seating and watch the game. Open for lunch and dinner, it is one of the few restaurants in Aspen that serves food late.

By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

