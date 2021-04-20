Where are you going?
Hopewell Valley Vineyards

46 Yard Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534, USA
Website
| +1 609-737-4465
Vines of the Garden State Pennington New Jersey United States

More info

Sun - Wed 12pm - 5pm
Thur 12pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 9:30pm

Vines of the Garden State

It's true: New Jersey isn't exactly known far and wide for its fine wines. But Hopewell Valley Winery's bottles are increasingly gaining the attention of wine lovers, not the least reason being that 16 of the 17 wines they submitted for the prestigious Finger Lakes Wine Competition won awards in their respective categories.

Visitors in Princeton can taste and judge for themselves, as the winery is just 12 miles away. Open for tastings daily from noon–5 p.m., the winery also hosts evening "Music and Merlot" events on Friday and Saturday evenings.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

