Atlanta's Store for Beer Enthusiasts

Home brewers, craft beer lovers and those curious about beer flock to Hop City, located on Atlanta 's Westside. Aisles of foreign, craft and lesser known selections can be overwhelming, but the staff is there to help. Hop City also sells wine and home brewing materials, but many love "Growlertown," the store's wall of taps to fill your growler and take home. You can purchase a new growler for $5 plus the cost to fill it or bring your own. There are some 60 draft selections from all over the world, so check what's on before you go.