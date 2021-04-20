Hopatcong State Park
1 Lakeside Boulevard
| +1 973-398-7010
Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm
A Day at the State ParkWhile at Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey, I visited the state park at Landing.
This park is a great place for a family outing, a hike, a swim, fishing. or a picnic.
The beach at the park is protected by lifeguards during the summer. There is a large parking area and a beach concession.
There are many picnic areas with grills and tables scattered throughout the grounds.
Fishing rewards the fisherman with rainbow and brook trout, bass, catfish, and other fish.
There is a boat ramp at the park.
The park has playgrounds and basketball courts.
In the winter there is snowmobiling, ice fishing, ice boating,and sledding on the lake when it freezes.
The hiking path winds up into the hills of the park. It was a vigorous trail and a rewarding trek. There are many different trees, bushes, wild berries, squirrels, birds, and butterflies. Sometimes, you can view the lake. At other turns, you are totally in the shade of the forest.
There is a museum - Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum - located in the old Morris Canal lock house. Exhibits include local Indian history and the history of Lake Hopatcong. The museum is open March - May, and September - November.
The park has a Carry In/Carry Out program. When you enter the park and pay the entrance fee ($6 for residents, $10 for non-residents), you are given a large yellow plastic bag, You put all your trash in it and take the bag with you. This was a clean park as everyone seems to follow the rule.
Try it.
