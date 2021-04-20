Hop Museum Jagerstraat 8, 8970 Poperinge, Belgium

Hops everywhere!! The Hop Museum doesn't honor jumping up and down, pogo sticks or the Easter bunny but that little female flower that is essential in making beer.



Only the female flower can be used to make the brew so in this instance - no men allowed!



The picture shows some baskets of dried hops and behind some paintings celebrating the plant. The large one in the photo shows the party after the end of the harvest season.



Remember - beer needs hops!