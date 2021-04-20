Hop Muesum
18 Goudenhoofdstraat
| +32 57 33 57 25
Sun - Sat 7am - 9:30pm
Celebrating the hopIn the small town of Poperinge, which is famous not only for hops but also lace, is Hop Museum. The museum gives the history of the hop from its humble beginning to today and this is done not only with displays but also an audio guide which is included in the very low price of 5 euros.
The tour starts in the loft (you can take an elevator!) and the visitor then works his way down, taking in the exhibitions and films over four floors, before returning to the ground floor where there is their brand new "Belgian beer wall". Face it, if you didn't have hops, you wouldn't have beer as we know it today.
If you want to learn all about hops in style, then hit the town in September when they hold their annual festival.