Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hoover's Cooking

2002 Manor Rd
Website
| +1 512-479-5006
The Best of Texas in Your Plate Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

The Best of Texas in Your Plate

If you are craving Southern Food, and I mean real home cookin' and the best of Southern hospitality, visit Hoover's. Hoover has been a culinary force in Austin for over 15 years and his passion and love for cooking shows in every bite of his delicious food. He has taken the best culinary elements of the Lone Star state; BBQ, Tex Mex, Cajun and Home Cooking and created an outstanding and very tasty menu.

Must try:
The CATFISH PO’BOY
The JAMAICAN JERK RIBS
The BBQ CHICKEN AND don't miss out on the side dishes like the Macaroni & Cheese, the Creamed Spinach and the Squash Medley!
By Vania Lanas , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points