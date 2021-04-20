Hoover's Cooking
2002 Manor Rd
| +1 512-479-5006
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm
The Best of Texas in Your PlateIf you are craving Southern Food, and I mean real home cookin' and the best of Southern hospitality, visit Hoover's. Hoover has been a culinary force in Austin for over 15 years and his passion and love for cooking shows in every bite of his delicious food. He has taken the best culinary elements of the Lone Star state; BBQ, Tex Mex, Cajun and Home Cooking and created an outstanding and very tasty menu.
Must try:
The CATFISH PO’BOY
The JAMAICAN JERK RIBS
The BBQ CHICKEN AND don't miss out on the side dishes like the Macaroni & Cheese, the Creamed Spinach and the Squash Medley!