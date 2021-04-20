Where are you going?
Honolulu Museum of Art

900 S Beretania St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Website
| +1 808-532-8700
More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 4:30pm

More Than Meets and Artistic Eye

I expected a museum of Pacific Island Art when I first heard that Honolulu had an art museum. Imagine my surprise when I found Monet and Van Gogh among the fascinating collections of work gathered at the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Much larger than it appears from the outside, the Museum has grown from 4,500 to more than 50,000 pieces since it opened in 1927.
Visiting the museum compliments a great Oahu itinerary - especially if you need a rainy day activity. A lovely cafe serves a delicious lunch menu and provides a bit of space to contemplate the art or catch up with friends before indulging in another gallery.
In addition to the art on the walls, the Museum offers classes and shows films in the Doris Duke Theater.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

