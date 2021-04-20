A Family-Run Chocolate Institution on Rennweg
This Zurich
institution just off Bahnhofstrasse has been open for over a century, and is now run by Cristina de Perregaux, granddaughter of founder Fritz Honold. The confectioner and café offers terrific muesli and crisp Straumann Hüppen pastries, but what it’s really known for is its Lotti’s Best—named for another family member and former proprietor Lotti Honold—divine squares of crumbly, crunchy nougat flavored with Tonka bean and fleur de sel, and enrobed in rich Criollo de Venezuela and milk chocolate.