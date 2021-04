Hongya Cave

Hongya Cave is 100% a tourist attraction. If you go there understanding that, then it's a fun place to go, especially with kids.The big attractions are the faux-historical Chinese architecture and a cool cave with a waterfall that you can walk through without getting wet.When you need some refreshment, there's a Starbucks on-site, and Dairy Queen has nice desserts.Photo by Col Ford and Natasha de Vere/Flickr