Hongsha Shipside

Hong Sha Ma Tou, Jiyang Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China
The Ultimate in Fresh-Air Seafood Sanya China

The Ultimate in Fresh-Air Seafood

For fresh seafood, there's nothing better than eating on a fishing boat—or a raft.

After taking a taxi to the Hongsha docks, a fisherman will give you a ride to the raft in his speedboat. The raft is a bit ramshackle, with wooden boards set up so you can walk over the big nets holding local seafood. Walk around at your leisure and simply point to anything tasty. They'll weigh it and steam it with ginger.

Take bus No.17 to the last stop, and walk 20 meters to the dock to take any boat to your restaurant on the sea.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

