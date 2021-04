Hongqiao Pearl Market Hongmei Lu 3721, 长宁区 China, 201103

Hongqiao Pearl Market For a classy souvenir, head over to the Hongqiao Pearl Market to pick up a strand—or six—of South Sea Pearls. Be sure to browse the stalls first to get an idea of the scope of options (everything from technicolor concoctions to perfect orbs dangling on 24K gold chains) and don’t forget to haggle a bit over the price.