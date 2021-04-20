Hongkou
Hongkou, Shanghai, China
Photo courtesy of Wheely Bike Tours
Wheely Bike ToursWhether you're looking for a little exercise, an off-the-bus-route-path tour or just a chance to get an up-close-and-personal Shanghai experience, head out with Wheely Bike Tours.
They offer six unique tours (ranging from 3-5 hours) including:
- The French Concession, but different
- Old Town & Pudong: where history meets the future
- Lilongs & Shikumens: Shanghai’s back alleys
- Hongkou: undiscovered stories
- Xujiahui: the historic south
- Wake up Shanghai!
An easygoing, fun way to see the city, hop on a bike with someone who knows the safest routes, the smoothest roads and the best stories the city has to offer.