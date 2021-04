Wheely Bike Tours

Whether you're looking for a little exercise, an off-the-bus-route-path tour or just a chance to get an up-close-and-personal Shanghai experience, head out with Wheely Bike Tours.They offer six unique tours (ranging from 3-5 hours) including:- The French Concession, but different- Old Town & Pudong: where history meets the future- Lilongs & Shikumens: Shanghai’s back alleys- Hongkou: undiscovered stories- Xujiahui: the historic south- Wake up Shanghai!An easygoing, fun way to see the city, hop on a bike with someone who knows the safest routes, the smoothest roads and the best stories the city has to offer.