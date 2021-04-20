Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hongkou

Hongkou, Shanghai, China
Website
Wheely Bike Tours Shanghai China

Wheely Bike Tours

Whether you're looking for a little exercise, an off-the-bus-route-path tour or just a chance to get an up-close-and-personal Shanghai experience, head out with Wheely Bike Tours.

They offer six unique tours (ranging from 3-5 hours) including:
- The French Concession, but different
- Old Town & Pudong: where history meets the future
- Lilongs & Shikumens: Shanghai’s back alleys
- Hongkou: undiscovered stories
- Xujiahui: the historic south
- Wake up Shanghai!

An easygoing, fun way to see the city, hop on a bike with someone who knows the safest routes, the smoothest roads and the best stories the city has to offer.

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points