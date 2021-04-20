Night Out in Hongdae

Located near Hongik University, Hongdae has a quintessential college-town air about it. The indie art and music scene lend the nightlife a modern feel, and plenty of bars and clubs make a point of channeling this youthful vibe.



Get started with a take-out beverage at Vinyl Street Bar, where drinks like Fuzzy Navels and Gin & Tonics are served in plastic bags with a straw—think of it as an adult Capri Sun.



Next, absorb some local flavor in the form of soju, Korea’s favorite liquor, at the Alcohol Selling Flower Shop (yes, that is the literal translation of the bar’s name). A romantic setting and fruity cocktails like sangria soju—what more could one ask for in a beverage?



If you’re looking for a standard bar/club crawl, plenty of establishments are on hand in Hongdae to make this wish come true: dance club DD, Club Freebird disco pub, and Hooper western-style bar all fit the bill.



Vinyl Street Bar, 411-1, Seokyo-dong, Mapo-gu

Alcohol Selling Flower Shop, 358-51 Seokyo-dong, Mapo-gu

DD, 363-1 Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu

Club Freebird, 364-22 Seokyo-dong, Mapo-gu

Hooper, 407-2 Sangsu-dong, Mapo-gu

