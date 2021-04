Hongyadong

The Hongyadong Cultural Center is actually a mall cleverly built using the traditional Chongqing Diaojiaolou architectural style and appearing to cling to the side of a hill by the Jialing River.It is a great place to stop for a photo, and even to have dinner at one of the restaurants inside. There is a famous Starbucks inside, well-known for its great view out of the seemingly precarious building.Photo by Chen Hualin/wikipedia