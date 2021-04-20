Where are you going?
红塘

Sanya Orchid World

I'm a sucker for odd and overly-specific attractions, so the Sanya Orchid Park is a must-visit place for me.

It has over 2 million orchids! More than 3,000 species, including all the really rare ones. Actually, I don't know anything about orchids, but this place is still very fun. It's obvious that someone put a lot of thought and money behind this attraction, and it's a very pleasant diversion.

Details:
Cost: 125 RMB
Hours: 07:30-18: 00
Transport: ride the #16 bus or the tourist special line 2, and get off at the tropical rainforest station

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

