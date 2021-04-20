Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hong Kong

Hong Kong
Website
Hong Kong: Rising Higher Tai Mo Shan Hong Kong

Hong Kong: Rising Higher

The Year of the Dragon, which starts January 23, also marks the 15-year anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China. The gleaming skyline makes any Western city seem small. Hong Kong’s twisting streets are crammed with fusion restaurants and busy food stalls. Colonial apartment buildings stand beside shiny steel-and-glass high-rises. Today, the city sets a new standard for megalopolis living.

This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
By James Sturz , AFAR Contributor
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30