Hong Kong Station
45 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013, USA
| +1 212-233-0288
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
hong Kong Station, NYCI don’t play around when it comes to food. I am fearless and always on the lookout for authenticity. Hong Kong Station was recommended by my friend Joyce. I went into the whole experience not really knowing what to expect, but I was so glad to find things like tripe and beef tendon on the menu. LEGIT!
All you have to do is decide which type of noodle you want and then start adding whatever topping you’re into that day. Pictured above are ramen noodles with beef tendon, beef shank, and seasonal vegetables. This place has turned into an instant favorite for me.
