Hong Kong Station

45 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Website
| +1 212-233-0288
hong Kong Station, NYC New York New York United States

hong Kong Station, NYC

I don’t play around when it comes to food. I am fearless and always on the lookout for authenticity. Hong Kong Station was recommended by my friend Joyce. I went into the whole experience not really knowing what to expect, but I was so glad to find things like tripe and beef tendon on the menu. LEGIT!

All you have to do is decide which type of noodle you want and then start adding whatever topping you’re into that day. Pictured above are ramen noodles with beef tendon, beef shank, and seasonal vegetables. This place has turned into an instant favorite for me.

Hong Kong Station - 45 Bayard Street, NYC

By Ruddy Harootian , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

