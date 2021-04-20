Hong Kong Museum of Art
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 2721 0226
Photo by See-ming Lee/Flickr
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon, Wed - Fri 1pm - 9pm
Art by the HarborArt lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade.
The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese antiques are also featured here.
The Museum is also Hong Kong's best source for international touring exhibitions, and has successfully put on acclaimed shows such as the recent Andy Warhol: 15 Minutes Eternal exhibition, which showcased the legendary pop artist's best works.