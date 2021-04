Art by the Harbor

Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade.The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese antiques are also featured here.The Museum is also Hong Kong's best source for international touring exhibitions, and has successfully put on acclaimed shows such as the recent Andy Warhol: 15 Minutes Eternal exhibition, which showcased the legendary pop artist's best works.