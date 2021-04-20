Where are you going?
Hong Kong Museum of Art

10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 2721 0226
Art by the Harbor Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon, Wed - Fri 1pm - 9pm

Art by the Harbor

Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade.

The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese antiques are also featured here.

The Museum is also Hong Kong's best source for international touring exhibitions, and has successfully put on acclaimed shows such as the recent Andy Warhol: 15 Minutes Eternal exhibition, which showcased the legendary pop artist's best works.


By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
