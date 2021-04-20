Hong Kong Lounge
5322 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
| +1 415-668-8836
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 2:30pm
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 2:30pm
Classic Chinese Cuisine at Hong Kong Lounge in San FranciscoWhile there is much excellent Chinese food in San Francisco, it can take some time to find a place that really shines—except when you know to look for Hong Kong Lounge II.
Opened more than two years ago and headed up by two chefs from Hong Kong, this Inner Richmond restaurant serves up dim sum during the day and a more orderly, upscale dinner menu in the evening.
The restaurant seats 80, so come with a party and order lots—especially any of the clay pot rice dishes and the Imperial Peking duck.
The wine list doesn’t measure up to the menu, so bring your own: You’ll only have to pay a $15 corkage fee.
Hong Kong Lounge II is open for dim sum Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; dinner is served from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.