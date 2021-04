Honfleur Honfleur, France

Evening in the harbor Honfleur harbor is beautiful and interesting. I am very intrigued about how the inside of these extremely narrow houses looks like.

Some of them are so narrow that I wonder if those are even homes at all.



Honfleur is a must see in Lower Normandy. It's harbor is different than all that I have seen before. The multitude of restaurants will have something to offer for any crave and pocket size.